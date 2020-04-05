Shahrukh Khan Releases King-Size Donation to Fight Coronavirus, Indians Lauds His Efforts –
During this outbreak of the contagious and deadly epidemic COVID-19 , everyone is staying home and following the rules. The financial issues are the but obvious ones , that the country is facing right now .
But all thanks to the big shots of the nation , as they are helping the country in this tough time . Star celebs and business tycoons have stepped forward to help and donated a huge sum in many government accounts .
From many North Indian actors to the South ones all have shared their bit. When we talk about the King Khan of Bollywood , he has also shared a handsome amount.
Recently, he took to his twitter account and announced a series of initiatives to help citizens.
The actor has taken the help of his companies — Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX — to provide support to the governments. Shah Rukh said he along with his wife Gauri Khan and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through his 20-20 cricket series team.
The tweet reads, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u… to feel they are not Alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. Stay Safe Stay Healthy and don’t forget to pray.(sic)”
Check out his tweet below:
In addition to above grants, Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan has offered their 4 storey personal office space for quarantine facility. BMC thanked Srk for his kind gesture and standing together to fight this menace.
The actor is admired by netizens . Let’s have a look at the appreciation he got :
Recently, it was asked by social media users , what is SRK doing on the part of charity and donations ? So here is the answer to all the questions now. SRK is among one of the genuine actors who gives back to the society , which has made him the king of Bollywood .