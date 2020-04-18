Shailene Woodley Belts Out Karaoke Tunes With ‘Endings, Beginnings’ Co-Star Sebastian Stan

Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan are karaoke buddies!

The 28-year-old actress shared a fun throwback video of the two showing off their singing chops during some downtime in filming Endings, Beginnings.

“sometime around 3am during weekend 2 or 3 of filming, @imsebastianstan snuck us through some top secret doorway and … and … well,” Shailene wrote in the caption, recalling the fun night.

Sebastian and Shailene were heard singing “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing and Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.”

