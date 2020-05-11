Shakira Shines With Her Terrific Rendition Of Disney Hit During ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Posted on May 11, 2020 by admin Shakira dazzled us with her vocals while singing ‘Try Everything’ from ‘Zootopia’ during the second edition of ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ special. She can truly do no wrong! Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)