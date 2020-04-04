Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna feels the return of Ramayan will help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge | Bollywood Life

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan has made us nostalgic by bringing back good old shows like Ramayan, Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Circus, Mahabharat, and Byomkesh Bakshi. Talking about the return of these iconic TV shows, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has mentioned that the re-runs of these shows will benefit a lot of people. He took a potshot at Sonakshi Sinha as well because the actress had failed to answer a question based on Ramayan in Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. In an interview with Times Of India, he took a sly dig at Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha and people like her, who do not have much knowledge about Indian mythology. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Sonakshi Sinha gives an EPIC reply to trolls, questioning her contribution toward the COVID-19 relief fund

Taking a dig at people like Sonakshi, he told the leading daily, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.” Also Read – Sonakshi Sinha and Zoa Morani to star in an exciting new web series, Fallen, from Director Reema Kagti of Talaash and Gold fame

Earlier, in an interview with the same daily, Mukesh Khanna had voiced his concerns over the new period dramas and mythological shows made on TV. “I tried watching them but the way they keep twisting the plot, stuffing tales unheard of selling that in the name of creativity is something I find disgusting. They make a serial on Maharana Pratap and keep showing the exploits of young Maharana for years. The same goes for Rani Laxmibai,” he had said. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker – VOTE for the ultimate Troll Assassin of the Year?

“When Ekta made Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, I found it so horrendous that I had decided to take her to court. The way she made a mockery of Mahabharata was absolutely incomprehensible. Can you do that with the sacred texts of religions other than Hinduism? I think not,” he had added.

Anyway, now it remains to be seen how Sonakshi Sinha will react to Mukesh Khanna’s statement.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.