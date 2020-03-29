Shaktimaan to return to television, confirms Mukesh Khanna, says, ‘We were working on the sequel’ | Bollywood Life

Shaktimaan was India’s first ever superhero show. It was one of the most loved shows of the 90’s kids and Mukesh Khanna played the titular role. Shaktimaan was the most loved character and Mukesh Khanna had impressed us all as Shaktimaan. He entertained us with his superpowers and each episode gave us a life lesson. Shaktimaan had become a household name and the whole family used to come together every Sunday to watch the one-hour episode of their Indian superhero. Now, due to coronavirus, the shoots of all the shows has been stopped and hence old shows have been running once again on television. Doordarshan has started re-run of the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and many others. Hence, fans wanted Shaktimaan to return as well. Also Read – This fan made trailer of Shaktimaan will remind you of The Flash

The demand to bring back the show is quite high and Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan has revealed that the sequel of the show is in works. For the unversed, Mukesh Khanna not only played the titular role, but also co-created the show. In an interview with Bombay Times, Mukesh Khanna revealed that he has been working on the sequel for a while now. He said, "For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua. I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before."

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had also said, “I wanted to make a full-fledged feature film on Shaktimaan, but had to make do with a telefilm when the finances for it didn’t work out as planned.” This is a great news for all the Shaktimaan fans.

