‘Shame On You’: Trump Ripped Over Response To Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested negative for the coronavirus and President Donald Trump marked the news Wednesday morning with a celebratory tweet.

But many critics are questioning the sincerity of Trump’s post, given his past attacks on Romney ― the only Senate Republican to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial ― and the seemingly sarcastic way Trump responded when he was initially told Romney was self-isolating as a precaution.

“This is really great news!” Trump wrote Wednesday. “I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”