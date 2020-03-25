‘Shame On You’: Trump Ripped Over Response To Romney’s Negative Coronavirus Test
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested negative for the coronavirus and President Donald Trump marked the news Wednesday morning with a celebratory tweet.
But many critics are questioning the sincerity of Trump’s post, given his past attacks on Romney ― the only Senate Republican to vote to convict the president in his impeachment trial ― and the seemingly sarcastic way Trump responded when he was initially told Romney was self-isolating as a precaution.
“This is really great news!” Trump wrote Wednesday. “I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”
In a statement released Sunday, Romney announced he was self-isolating after having “extended periods” of contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who earlier in the day became the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Following the negative test result, Romney revealed Tuesday he would “remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period.”
The tone of Trump’s tweet did not go unnoticed by his detractors:
