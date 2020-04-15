Shanna Moakler Shares Weight Loss Journey Before-And-After Photo

Shanna Moakler is showcasing her weight loss journey.

The 45-year-old beauty pageant title holder and actress shared a dramatic before-and-after photo on her Instagram on Monday (April 12).

“Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left (and that’s sweet) [but] I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine. I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results,” she wrote.

She said that was due to a couple reasons: “1) I had a doctor lie to me and give me hormones I didn’t need which made me gain 40lbs ( this is common as the more they sell the more bonuses they get, like trips to Hawaii!) 2) even though I was working out I ate like shit because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship I first had my mommy make over with @drleifrogers this was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastassis from babies look into it!” she went on to say.

“3)! I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body. I also started using @bombshell_news workouts and conquered my fear of weights… and finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me. There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan… but i had an awesome team and I now just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years! I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too! ❤️👊🏼⚓️💪🏼”

