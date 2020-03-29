Shannon Beador & Kelly Dodd: The Truth About Their Relationship After Vicki & Tamra Unfollow Their ‘Amiga’

Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador are ready to leave the past in the past — but departed ‘RHOC’ cast members Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson aren’t on board!

We never thought we would see the day when Kelly Dodd, 44, and Shannon Beador, 56, buried the hatchet. Despite past drama, the ladies — much to the surprise of Real Housewives of Orange County fans — have been able to forage a newfound friendship! “The Kelly and Shannon make-up on RHOC had just happened and then everything got shut down and it’s really, really good TV so far,” a source to production spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Fans took note that the pair had seemingly turned a corner after Kelly posted an unexpected photo of herself and boyfriend Rick Leventhal enjoying an evening at home with Shannon and her partner John Janssen on Mar. 15. Shortly after the pic was posted, Shannon’s friend Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge — both of whom are departing RHOC — unfollowed Shannon. “Despite Vicki and Tamra being gone, the cast is really bringing their A-game,” the insider adds, hinting that season will be full of drama.

As for the rest of the cast, everyone is thrilled that Shannon and Kelly are on the same page. “The remaining ladies are really happy Shannon and Kelly put their differences aside,” the source noted, adding that Kelly’s love life has definitely played a role. “Kelly is really in a different place now that she’s engaged to Rick. She’s a little calmer and more open minded. It’s definitely a different Kelly this season and Shannon has never been happier, either. Both of the ladies realized it was time to just get along, especially with Tamra and Vicki not on the show anymore. It was just time to move on,” they concluded.

After years of feuding, it was so nice to see Shannon and Kelly enjoying each other’s company. “It’s fun being neighbors with these two.. @shannonbeador and John..,” Kelly captioned the happy photo. Castmate Gretchen Rossi was loving the pic, and commented “Love to see this 🙌🏻❤️.” She can say that again!