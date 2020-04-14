Shannon K, Kumar Sanu’s daughter, on choosing to be a singer in the US over Bollywood: I would have always been been compared with my dad [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

As the lockdown gets extended, we’ll continue doing our best to bring you the latest entertainment news and help you connect with celebs across the globe. Recently BollywoodLife had a lovely, heart-to-heart Insta live chat with Shannon K, daughter of the legendary Kumar Sanu, where the rapidly rising singing star spoke on an array of topics from how scary the situation in the US is at the moment and working with some big names in the west to her favourite songs of her esteemed dad and why she chose a career as an artiste in American over Bollywood.

Opening up on why she made the US her base as a singer instead of Bollywood, despite Kumar Sanuji’s iconic status and huge connections in the Hindi film industry, Shannon K said, “I don’t really know, actually, it never did (the thought of a singing career in Bollywood). I was born in India, but raised in London, so I never really got the opportunity to learn Hindi music or to speak a lot of Hindi, which is why my Hindi is also not so good, but I’m working on it (coyly smiles). I’ve always been into English music, even growing up, my idols have been Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, so I always knew from day one that I wanted to be an international pop star. Plus, I feel, that if I had tried to make it as a singer in India, I’d have received a lot of judgment and criticism and would have always been been compared with my dad.”

Elaborating on how she’s still open to singing background music for Bollywood movies, Shannon added, “I still get those comparisons over here (in America) even though our music is poles apart, it’s not like it’s been easy to make it as a singer here. But I just feel that it’d have been much harder to make it in Bollywood. However, I’m now trying to go back and do some stuff in Bollywood, I had recently debuted as a singer in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya for his movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. So, yeah, I’m not going to be closing any doors because I love Hindi music, I love Bollywood songs, which is why I’ve been listening to more Bollywood music to try and get inspired by it, and music has no language, no religion, no gender — it’s the purest thing ever.”

Shannon K’s latest English single, I Do, has recently been released. She had collaborated with Poo Bear, a producer and songwriter for Justin Bieber, on her first single, A Long Time. Her other popular songs include Don’t Go and OMT (One More Time), the latter also being a collaboration with another legendary Bollywood singer, Sonu Nigam.

