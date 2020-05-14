Shantanu Maheshwari lavishes praise on his Special Day co-star Sheeba Chadda, says, ‘She is extremely caring’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Shantanu Maheshwari is in the news once again. The teen heartthrob is seen now in a short film titled Special Day. It has already been nominated as the short film of the year. One of the main reasons for Shantanu choosing the project was an opportunity to work with Sheeba Chaddha. In an EXCLUSIVE interaction with BollywoodLife, he said, “When the project was offered to me, I was very excited to know that Sheeba ma’am would portray the character of the mother. I didn’t have the courage to say this directly to Sheeba Ma’am, but the fact that I was getting a chance to work with her was one of the reasons that made me say ‘yes’ to the project.” Also Read – Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke call it quits; latter says, ‘We’re better off as friends’

The actor is all praise for Sheeba Chaddha whom we have seen work her magic in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Raees, Zero, Badhaai Ho, Gully Boy to name a few. He tells us, “She is a true professional, extremely caring, and understanding. Being such a senior actor she is humble and instantly made me feel comfortable around her. She lets you be yourself and perform the way you want to without any added pressure of performing in front of a senior actor. That is something I admired about her. For me it’s always a great opportunity to observe senior actors while they prepare and perform and getting that opportunity to do so was a lovely feeling and the best thing ever.” Also Read – Nach Baliye 9 star, Shantanu Maheshwari, REVEALS what birthdays mean to him [Exclusive]

Special Day explores the relationship between a mother and son. It has won awards at the Tagore International Film Festival 2020 and at the Cult Critics Awards 2020. It tells us about the importance of bonding with our parents in the humdrum of modern life. It has been officially selected for the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020 and other film festivals as well. Shantanu Maheshwari was last seen on Nach Baliye 9 with former girlfriend Nityaami Shirke. They worked together on a web show. Also Read – Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari or Nityaami Shirke – who is most likely to turn up without shower at the shoot? – find out (EXCLUSIVE)

