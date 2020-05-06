Share Market Today LIVE | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Updates May 6

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 turned positive after recovering from opening losses on Wednesday. The 30-share Sensex was trading at 31,706.22, up 252.71 points or 0.80% per cent while the NSE’s Nifty was ruling at 9,261.05, up 55.45 points or 0.60 per cent. Out of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 scrips were trading in positive territory with Bharti Airtel as the top gainer, up 3 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank. While, ITC, Titan, Asian Paint and Axis Bank were among the top Sensex laggards. Except Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank, all the sectoral indices were trading with gains. Nifty FMCG slipped 1,54 per cent, while Nifty PSU Bank was half a per cent down.

BoFA Securities downgraded ratings for State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, with HDFC Bank the only ‘buy’ in the sector. While HDFC Bank remains the only bank with ‘buy’ rating. “We will likely see liability consolidators (led by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI) emerge stronger over the medium term but until the current NPA cycle peaks, we see downside risks to valuation multiples,” Bank of America Securities in its latest research report. It further added that the banking sector is on the verge of a new (and unique) NPA cycle panning across corporate and retail segments.

