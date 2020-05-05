Sharjah: Massive fire at residential tower, rescue operations underway



Sharjah fire LIVE updates: A fire was reported late on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/g33kboyravi)

Sharjah fire LIVE updates: A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah late on Tuesday. Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

The residential tower, named Abbco Tower, has 47 floors, excluding parking, according to a report by the Gulf News. Authorities have evacuated residents of the building and that of neighbouring ones and rescue operations are underway, the report said.

Khaleej Times reported, quoting eyewitnesses, that the fire erupted in the building located next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. The Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot after the fire was reported around 9 pm, said the report by Gulf News.

Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the fire and whether there have been any injuries or casualties. It is also not clear whether there are any Indians residing in the residential tower. A statement from the Indian Embassy in UAE is awaited.

Abbco Tower in #AlNahda, #sharjah. Near Taj Bangalore restaurant. Even as firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence battle the blaze, the #fire is still raging and nearby towers are at risk. Residents evacuated.

Video: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/j7ECnVteM7 — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020

Massive Fire 🔥 at residential tower in Sharjah. It’s a 50 storey tower residing mostly by Indians. pic.twitter.com/s0wxHO5S0g — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) May 5, 2020

Sharjah fire: Fire engines and ambulances rushed to the scene and were working to put out the blaze. Details…https://t.co/ECgPVKKWVk Video by Shihab/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/tlxjZe8rJM — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 5, 2020

It’s a residential building in Al Nahda #Sharjah. Residents of the tower and those in nearby buildings are out. Firefighters from Sharjah Civil Defence are on the site and trying to contain the massive blaze. Hope and pray that everyone is #safe https://t.co/8f4ND1H1z8 pic.twitter.com/YyYr5H5bBH — Vicky Kapur (@vickykapur) May 5, 2020

Images of the Sharjah tower in flames are reminiscent of the blaze in Grenfell Tower in 2017. Fire had engulfed the 24-storey high-rise block of apartments in central London on, killing at least six people and injuring 74.

