Sharjah: Massive fire at residential tower, rescue operations underway

May 6, 2020


Sharjah fire LIVE updates: A fire was reported late on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/g33kboyravi)

Sharjah fire LIVE updates: A massive fire was reported at a residential building in Al Nahda in Sharjah late on Tuesday. Fire engines and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

The residential tower, named Abbco Tower, has 47 floors, excluding parking, according to a report by the Gulf News.  Authorities have evacuated residents of the building and that of neighbouring ones and rescue operations are underway, the report said.

Khaleej Times reported, quoting eyewitnesses, that the fire erupted in the building located next to the Taj Bangalore restaurant. The Civil Defence crew from Mina fire station and Al Nahda rushed to the spot after the fire was reported around 9 pm, said the report by Gulf News.

Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the fire and whether there have been any injuries or casualties. It is also not clear whether there are any Indians residing in the residential tower. A statement from the Indian Embassy in UAE is awaited.

Images of the Sharjah tower in flames are reminiscent of the blaze in Grenfell Tower in 2017. Fire had engulfed the 24-storey high-rise block of apartments in central London on, killing at least six people and injuring 74.

