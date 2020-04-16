Shatrughan Sinha Criticizes Akshay Kumar’s ₹25 Crores Grant To Fight Corona, Twitter Grills Him

During this pandemic COVID-19, when every big-shot of the nation is ready to help the population , which is in need , actor Akshay Kumar is one of the name , who has donated Rs 25 Cr.to PM cares Fund . It’s not the first time that Akshay has come forward to make this contribution , he has been doing this act of kindness since many years.

But some actors percieve it as a publicity and show off . Recently, actor Shatrughan Sinha spoke during an interview and he thinks that donating and then speaking about it , is unethical in the case of donations .

His exact words were: “It is downright offensive and demoralizing to hear someone has contributed Rs. 25 crores. Is this to say, you are going judge an individual’s volume of concern for the current crisis by the amount of money he gives away? In no part of the world do celebrities flaunt the amount they give for charity. Charitable causes are always a private affair. I fear showbiz is now in the danger of collapse, so now we have it being replaced by show-off biz.”

He further added “When I hear someone has given Rs. 25 crores I wonder if the amount I will give is of any use. Stop it! Everyone is doing their best. Don’t make this into a ‘mine-is-bigger-than-yours’ school-boys’ competition.”

It was a clear indication that , Sinha was pointing towards Akshay but he didn't really speak his name .







A few days back, even actor Sonakshi said that she doesn’t believe about talking or flaunting how much she has donated for Corona-virus relief fund or for any charity for that matter.

Shatrughan Sinha also commented that while PM’s decision of lock-down has saved us but it came too late. He also emphasised that ground-level workers of the film industry are going to suffer even after lockdown ends. The actor urged people to first ensure these workers have food on their table. “But please, pehle kuch karen. Phir usske baare mein showoff karenge,”

It’s actually a dilemma for the celebs especially, if they do not reveal what they have donated , they are called selfish and when they tell about the things they are doing , it is called show-off.

Here is How Twitter Reacted to Shatrughan’s statement

@ShatruganSinha You do not deserve to speak on charity. When person announce the charity it gives inspiration to others from the same.

Just Khamosh. #ShatrughanSinha

The people who had announced and not announced are great. The people who make nonsense on charity are like you. — Bharat (@Bharat22429646) April 16, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha is a beggar who lost his mental balance after loosing the election, he is a sick man . — Anhishek (@Abhishekshrish) April 16, 2020

@ShatruganSinha

Hello Old Man, here is a famous dialogue of your hit movies for you:

“चुप बे चपडगंजू”@akshaykumar

Did Shatrughan Sinha take a dig at Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs. 25 crore towards PM CARES fund? | Hindi Movie News – Times of India https://t.co/M8h8dFZTj9 — हमारा भारत (@iBharatputra11) April 16, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha should donate first then criticize. — Ashok Srivastav (@AshokSr73795902) April 16, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha has commented on donation of 25 cr given in PM Care Fund by Akshay Kumar. It seems this satru sinha has lost his mental balance. Rather he should tell the people as what he has contributed for the nation. NONSENSE. — Ganesh Chaumal (@gkchaumal) April 16, 2020

But shatrughan sinha is so blinded to hate the @narendramodi and the @BJP4India that he cant see the humanity effort of @akshaykumar .and the worst thing is he knew @akshaykumar closely .shame on u mr.sinha u r a power hungry men who is jealous with his own party and people bcz — vikram choudhary (@vikramkumar913) April 16, 2020

What do you people think about the statements passed by actor Sinha ? Feel free to share your views about the same .

