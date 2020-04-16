Shatrughan Sinha Criticizes Akshay Kumar’s ₹25 Crores Grant To Fight Corona, Twitter Grills Him –
During this pandemic COVID-19, when every big-shot of the nation is ready to help the population , which is in need , actor Akshay Kumar is one of the name , who has donated Rs 25 Cr.to PM cares Fund . It’s not the first time that Akshay has come forward to make this contribution , he has been doing this act of kindness since many years.
But some actors percieve it as a publicity and show off . Recently, actor Shatrughan Sinha spoke during an interview and he thinks that donating and then speaking about it , is unethical in the case of donations .
His exact words were: “It is downright offensive and demoralizing to hear someone has contributed Rs. 25 crores. Is this to say, you are going judge an individual’s volume of concern for the current crisis by the amount of money he gives away? In no part of the world do celebrities flaunt the amount they give for charity. Charitable causes are always a private affair. I fear showbiz is now in the danger of collapse, so now we have it being replaced by show-off biz.”
He further added “When I hear someone has given Rs. 25 crores I wonder if the amount I will give is of any use. Stop it! Everyone is doing their best. Don’t make this into a ‘mine-is-bigger-than-yours’ school-boys’ competition.”
It was a clear indication that , Sinha was pointing towards Akshay but he didn’t really speak his name .
A few days back, even actor Sonakshi said that she doesn’t believe about talking or flaunting how much she has donated for Corona-virus relief fund or for any charity for that matter.
Shatrughan Sinha also commented that while PM’s decision of lock-down has saved us but it came too late. He also emphasised that ground-level workers of the film industry are going to suffer even after lockdown ends. The actor urged people to first ensure these workers have food on their table. “But please, pehle kuch karen. Phir usske baare mein showoff karenge,”
It’s actually a dilemma for the celebs especially, if they do not reveal what they have donated , they are called selfish and when they tell about the things they are doing , it is called show-off.
Here is How Twitter Reacted to Shatrughan’s statement
