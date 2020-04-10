Shatrughan Sinha defends daughter: ‘Not answering Ramayan question doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu’

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has slammed Mukesh Khanna, without naming him, for taking a jibe at his daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha for her lack of knowledge of Hindu scripture Ramayana. Mukesh, had recently said that the ongoing rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi Sinha as they do not know about their own culture and literature.

A BollywoodHungama report quoted Shatrughan as saying, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

He also added that he is a proud father. “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone,” he told the entertainment website.

Mukesh, who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabhata had recently said in an interview, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology.”

Mukesh was referring to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode where Sonakshi had to resort to lifelines to answer for whom did Lord Hanuman brought the “sanjeevani booti” in the epic Ramayan.

