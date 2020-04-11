Shatrughan Sinha defends Sonakshi Sinha; slams Mukesh Khanna for mocking her | Bollywood Life

As the whole country is on lockdown, Doordarshan has brought back its iconic shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Circus, Dekh Bhai Dekh and others. Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna who also played Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat reacted to the re-runs of these classics. He had said it would do good for people who have no idea or need to learn more about epics. Mukesh Khanna has unintentionally taken a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha in an interview for not knowing for whom Lord Hanuman had got the Sanjeevani booti. This was said in reference to the Kaun Banega Crorepati question about Ramayan the actress was unable to answer. Not just Sinha, but the actor also hit out at Ekta Kapoor claiming that she ruined the remake of Mahabharata. Now, Sonakshi Sinha’s father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in her support and has slammed Mukesh Khanna for his comments. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Masakali 2.0 backlash, Sonakshi Sinha slams, Varun Dhawan turns judge

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Shatrughan Sinha said, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion? I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.” Also Read – Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ekta Kapoor for her version of Mahabharat — here’s why

Not just Shatrughan Sinha, earlier, Mukesh Khanna’s co-star Nitish Bharadwaj had also taken a dig at him. In an interview with the Times Of India he said, “Why target Sonakshi alone? There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.”

