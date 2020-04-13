Shatrughan Sinha Hits Back at Mukesh Khanna For Trolling Sonakshi about Her Poor Knowledge

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna recently took a jibe at Sonakshi Sinha, after Doordarshan announced the rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV. In an interview, Mukesh had said,

“I think the re-runs will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for.”

Now, actor and father of Sonakshi, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the same and slammed Mukesh Khanna for making fun of his daughter.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said,

“I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

He further added,

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

Not only Shatrughan Sinha, but Khanna’s co-star from Mahabharat Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna, too disagree with him and asked him to be empathetic towards the younger generation. In an interview with TOI, Nitish said,

“Why target Sonakshi alone? There’s always a better way to say the same thing. A balanced, soft and empathetic way; and it is received better too. Seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy.”

For the unversed, Mukesh Khanna trolled Sonakshi as she failed to answer a Ramayan related question on KBC in 2019. Sonakshi was asked,

“According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ (herb) for whom?”

And the options were Sugriv, Lakshman, Sita and Rama.

Though she didn’t know the correct answer, which was Lakshman, she decided to take a lifeline. Amitabh Bachchan too expressed his surprise on this and said,

“Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti?”

She was trolled badly on social media for the same. But Sonakshi had the most epic response to her trolls.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

