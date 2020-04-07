Shaun White & Nina Dobrev Reignite Romance Rumors After He’s Pictured Leaving Her House

A romance amid quarantine seems to have blossomed between snowboarder Shaun White and Nina Dobrev. He was photographed leaving the actress’ house after an overnight stay.

Olympic snowboarding champ Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev have proved that romance can prevail amid quarantine and self-isolation. The pair has continued to ramp up their dating during the COVID-19 crisis, and they had some quality time at her place even though they’re not quarantining together. Shaun, 33, was photographed leaving Nina’s home on the morning of Apr. 6 after spending the night. He was seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a white protective mask over his face as he headed to his car. There was no mistaking his trademark red hair sticking out from underneath.

Nina, 31, was seen at the gate, looking adorable in a white sweater that had a black pattern featuring an angry-looking teddy bear. She hid under a black knit cap with round dark shades, and looked fashionable in jeans and heavy black combat-style boots. This isn’t the first time the two have been spotted together since California went into lockdown on March 19.

On March 22, the pair were pictured biking together in Malibu looking pretty darn happy together. Shaun even carried Nina’s adorable dog, Maverick in his arms while pedaling away on the pavement. They had reportedly been seen kissing before paparazzi caught their ride. With this overnight stay, it looks like the pair has taken things to the next level!

Nina split from her screenwriter-director boyfriend Grant Mellon in November 2019 after dating for more than a year. Before that she famously dated her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, 41. Shaun was in a relationship with the lead singer of the band Phantogram, Sarah Barthel, 37. It’s unclear when they split. The two were last photographed together in April 2019, according to Sarah’s Instagram, so it’s been about a year since their last public appearance.