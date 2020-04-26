Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cuddle up on a swing while isolating with her family in Florida

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello showed their love on Saturday while spending time outside.

The celebrity couple had some fun sitting on a hanging swing near Camila’s family home in Miami.

Keeping casual looks, the Senorita collaborators both seemed to opt for cool clothing options as the temperature heats up.

Camila, 23, wore a black crochet dress, with a halter tie around her neck and an open back.

The dress had a triangle top, with an open knit bodice and a flowing skirt.

She kept her raven locks tied back into a ponytail with bangs fell across her forehead.

While Shawn, 21, opted to only wear black athletic shorts and go shirtless to chill on the swing hanging from a tree with Camila.

They both went shoe-less as they jokingly played around near the grass.

Earlier in the month, the pair surprised kids a children’s hospital in DC with a remote concert as well as a Q&A with Camila. Though Shawn wasn’t originally scheduled to appear, he gave the children quite a treat when he popped in.

Posting video and photos of the special performance on Instagram, Camila wrote: ‘Kids are the light of this whole world!!!!!’ also thanking the Ryan Foundation for ‘bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky and warriors everyday!’

They’ll continued to use their music to give back when they play an acoustic rendition of her track My Oh My for the iHeart Living Room Concert For America, which will air an encore on April 6.

Hosted by Elton John on Fox, the concert raised $10million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mendes also made a donation of $175k from his own Shawn Mendes Foundation to the SickKids Foundation.

He said in a statement: ‘Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis.

‘By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto.’