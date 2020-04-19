Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Remind Us ‘It’s A Wonderful World’ During ‘One World’

With a stunning performance of Louis Armstrong’s classic track during the ‘One World’ event, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello proved that despite the pandemic, it’s still a ‘Wonderful World.’

Quarantine is not so bad when you have your love by your side – just look at Camila Cabello, 23, and Shawn Mendes, 21. The couple’s relationship has managed to thrive during this time of coronavirus, and they put their love on display during One World: Together At Home on Apr. 18. Appearing from their home in Miami, the couple performed Louis Armstrong’s “It’s A Wonderful World” during the event meant to celebrate and support healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus. As Shawn played the piano, the two united their voices into one in a show of hope.

This isn’t the first time that Shawn and Camila have performed while under quarantine. The couple appeared during the iHeart Living Room Concert For America event on Mar. 29, performing her song “My Oh My.” Before the performance, Camila gave an update to how they were holding up. “We just wanted to say to everybody that the best thing we can do right now is stay home, in order to protect our loved ones, each other, and the people that are the most vulnerable. Let’s keep staying at home, let’s keep self-isolating.”

“We’re in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind and compassionate with yourself and with each other — and let’s pull through this together,” she added. Shawn has been staying with Camila and her family in Miami instead of in his native Canada. While spending weeks cooped up in the same living space would spell doom for many other relationships, a source told HollywoodLife that things are going great for Shawn and Camila.

“Her family loves him and is always happy to have him around. There’s no telling how long this [quarantine] will last, but they are making the most of this time out from their hectic schedules and are happy to be together 24/7. They are totally in love, and the more time they spend together, the better it gets.”

Shawn and Camila are happy to do their part in this (hopefully) once in a lifetime event. The UN, World Health Organization, and Global Citizen united to put together the Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together At Home event. Through corporate contributions, One World will raise money for the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, while encouraging those at home to do their part in fighting COVID-19. “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” said Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans, per Rolling Stone. “Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”