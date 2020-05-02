Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Soak Up the Sun During a Saturday Stroll

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hold hands while walking around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (May 2) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The cute couple has been in Florida for nearly two months while quarantining with her family amid the ongoing health crisis. They have been spotted on several walks a week.

Shawn recently announced that he joined the All-In Challenge and he launched a raffle for one lucky fan to visit the set of his next music video and make a cameo in it.

“I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE to help feed those in need during this challenging time. Go to allinchallenge.in/shawnmendes to donate for a chance to come to the set of my next music video & have a cameo in it. I also challenge @maluma to go ALL IN,” he wrote on Instagram.

