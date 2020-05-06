Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Take Her Dog Thunder For a Walk in Florida

Camila Cabello flashes a big smile while going for a walk with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and her dog Thunder on Wednesday afternoon (May 6) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The couple has been staying at a home in the Miami suburb for the past two months amid all of the social distancing rules. They’ve been spotted several times a week on their walks around the neighborhood.

Shawn and Camila are both participating in the All-In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and you can win a chance to appear in their next music videos.

You can enter to win Shawn‘s raffle here and Camila‘s raffle here.

