Shawn Mendes Goes for a Solo Walk in Florida
Sat, 04 April 2020 at 2:42 pm
Shawn Mendes shows off his toned body in a tight tank top and shorts while going for a walk near his home on Saturday morning (April 4) in Miami, Fla.
The 21-year-old “In My Blood” singer went solo for the walk sans girlfriend Camila Cabello, who has joined him most strolls while they’ve been in quarantine.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes
See the passionate kiss that Shawn and Camila shared while going on a walk on Tuesday.
15+ pictures inside of Shawn Mendes on his walk…
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool