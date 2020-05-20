Shawn Mendes Spends Some Time Soaking Up the Miami Sun

Shawn Mendes takes a seat outside in the grass to do a little sunbathing on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) in Miami, Fla.

The 21-year-old “In My Blood” singer showed off his arms in a sleeveless white shirt paired with black shorts while holding back his curly hair with a headband.

If you didn’t know, Shawn has been in quarantine with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, for weeks amid the pandemic. The two have looked all loved up together while enjoying strolls in the neighborhood to pass the time over the past few months.

Shawn and Camila are both participating in the All-In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts and you can win a chance to appear in their next music videos.

You can enter to win Shawn‘s raffle here and Camila‘s raffle here