Shay Mitchell Reveals What She’s Looking Forward To On Her 1st Mother’s Day: It’s The ‘Most Important Thing’

Shay Mitchell is gearing up to celebrate her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her seven-month-old daughter Atlas in quarantine on May 10 and she admitted she wouldn’t mind being ‘spoiled’ for the day.

Shay Mitchell, 33, may be spending her first Mother’s Day in quarantine this year, but she doesn’t mind it at all! The Pretty Little Liars star, who gave birth to her first child, daughter Atlas, in Oct. 2019, is thrilled that she will at least be spending the day with her bundle of joy and her immediate family, including her partner Matte Babel, which is what’s “most important” to her. “I think it’s totally fine, we will still get to do the most important thing, which is spending time with each other,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife while promoting her partnership with Pampers and the Share the Love campaign. “We don’t have much planned. We Will probably just make some delicious food and hang out. I wouldn’t turn down being a little spoiled for the day though.”

Spoiled or not, Shay doesn’t need to prove she’s already a delightful and caring mom. In addition to gushing over her new tot, the actress teamed up with Pampers for the Share the Love campaign because it’s a movement all about thanking hardworking moms like herself and reassuring them that they’re doing a great job despite the inner criticism they may sometimes give themselves. “Moms play an extraordinary role in their families’ lives and sometimes the greatest gift of all is just receiving recognition and a ‘thank you’ for all the hard work, and that’s what this campaign is all about.”

“Parenting is a learning curve, a constant exercise in the loss of control, and it’s important that all women who are also moms feel supported by their community,” she continued. “Pampers and I are striving to bring moms from all over together to offer each other a little encouragement on those days that are particularly tough!”

Now that Shay is in full-time mom action with Atlas and her work on the Share the Love campaign, it’s helped her to realize that the safety of children and loved ones are top priorities at all times, which is why she’s not in a rush to travel with the tot. The brunette beauty wants to make sure COVID-19 is completely under control before stepping out of quarantine in the future. “As much as I want to jump on a plane for pleasure or to visit my family in Vancouver, we need to be completely sure that we are in the clear before venturing too far from home,” she said.