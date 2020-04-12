Shaza Morani: Biggest thank you to doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers who put themselves at risk every day for me



Shaza Morani’s sister Zoa Morani was discharged from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shaza Morani, who was recently discharged from Nanavati Hospital after undergoing treatment for coronavirus, on Sunday took to Instagram to thank everyone who supported her during these days.

She wrote, “To the human side of humans, thank you. I get so greatly affected by the erroneous ways of our human race, but ever so often I come across people who restore my faith. It’s 3am on day 20 of me putting myself in quarantine (day 4 of complete isolation in Nanavati Hospital). My lights are off and I am all ruched in but can’t sleep. Weirdly it’s not of stress or depression. I have a smile on my face and felt inspired to write this.”

Shaza Morani also took the opportunity to thank her parents. She wrote, “Thank you to my parents…who worry so much, I have become the only worry on their minds when they have so much else to worry about.”

She also thanked her sister Zoa Morani, who had been quarantined with her at their home after they developed coronavirus symptoms. Shaza wrote, “Half my life I have only fought with her and can’t take her crazy self for more than a couple of hours. In my days of complete isolation, I miss her terribly.”

Shaza Morani noted that she was overwhelmed by the love her family have showered on her. “To my family who shower me with so much love and concern, it’s overwhelming. I enjoy their 200 instructions of what I should do to take care of myself,” she wrote.

Shaza also thanked her boyfriend, actor Priyank Sharma and other friends who made sure she wasn’t feeling lonely when she was at the hospital. She wrote in the note, “Thank you…to my boyfriend. Thought I don’t find that word enough to describe me. He is my breath of ocean fresh air no matter what is happening in my life. My mood goes from 0 to 100 within a minute of seeing his handsome face on my phone screen. Thank you…to the best friends a girl could have. One would think I have so many hours and nothing to do. Truth is, I’ve never been busier. Non stop face time dates with all, not to forget my group chats which make me laugh so loud, the nurses judge me.”

Shaza Morani thanked her work associates too. She wrote, “Thank you…to all my work associates. Their concern after I was hospitalised made me think of the human connections we make at work, thinking it’s just business, but go far beyond.”

Thanking the frontliners, the doctors and nurses of the hospital, Shaza wrote, “Finally the biggest thank you…to the doctors, nurses, cleaners, pantry workers who have not seen their families for over a month and are putting themselves at risk every day for me. Hope you get back to your families safely. I can only imagine the joy you will feel when you finally meet them. I wish that joy for you.”

“I’ve read so many articles about the world healing while we re all locked up. I hope with all my heart it’s true hope by the time another generation is reading this book compiled by The Eitihaas company, they are breathing in clean air, they are hearing the peace of birds chirping, i hope they have clean water in abundance. I hope they are surrounded by beautiful trees and flowers. I hope they see full forests, clean blue oceans and freezing cold glaciers. I hope they see all kinds of animal species running freely. I hope they respect all other life around them. I hope they are compassionate and coexist.I hope they are kind, I hope they love. Yours sincerely, A COVID-19 positive but also a faith positive patient, Shaza Morani,” she concluded.

Also Read | Actor Zoa Morani gets discharged

Shaza Morani’s sister Zoa Morani was discharged from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. Their father Karim Morani is being treated for COVID-19 at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd