Shazam! : Shazam! is the most balanced DC movie ever, where it perfectly knows w…

Shazam! is the most balanced DC movie ever, where it perfectly knows when to be darker and when to be comical. 👌👌❤️ It is a great origin story which people of all ages can watch. It’s characters and plot will make you glued to screen start to end, while letting you laugh a lot louder. 😂😂🤣 Magic, humour, family and a good message..It got everything at right amount. 👍 Every child actors has done a fantastic job, especially little Darla 😍😍😁 Climax action scenes and cameo were excellent.

Language: English

Release: April 2019 (March 23 early Fandango release)

Date: 23-Mar-2019

