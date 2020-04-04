‘She was my everything’: Read husband’s memorial of Kennedy descendant and their 8-year-old son

Shortly after it emerged late Friday that Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, were presumed dead following a Maryland canoe accident, McKean’s husband offered a moving tribute to his wife and son on social media.

Maeve McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, the grandniece of former President John F. Kennedy, and daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Robert F. Kennedy’s eldest child.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend told USA TODAY in a statement that a mission to rescue the two turned from rescue to “recovery” by the end of Friday. “Our hearts are crushed, yet we shall try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set forth into the world,” she said.

Later Friday night, the U.S. Coast Guard announced the search for the missing canoers would be suspended. The 26-hour search covered more than 3,600 square miles of air, sea and land.

“She was my everything,” McKean’s Washington human rights lawyer David McKean, said while memorializing his wife and son on Facebook Friday evening. In a lengthy post, he first explained what he knew of the accident.

“I am writing here to address the countless people who have loved my wife Maeve and my son Gideon. As many of you have seen, they went missing in the Chesapeake Bay yesterday afternoon,” wrote David McKean on Facebook.

David McKean, Maeve Kennedy Townsend Mckean and family attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. More

He continued: “Despite heroic efforts by the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, the decision has now been made to suspend the active rescue effort. The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today. It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away. The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that that will be successful.”

David McKean said the coronavirus had prompted the couple to seek more space for their three kids to play.

“We were self-quarantining in an empty house owned by Maeve’s mother Kathleen on the Chesapeake Bay, hoping to give our kids more space than we have at home in DC to run around,” he wrote. “Gideon and Maeve were playing kickball by the small, shallow cove behind the house, and one of them kicked the ball into the water. The cove is protected, with much calmer wind and water than in the greater Chesapeake. They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay. About 30 minutes later they were spotted by an onlooker from land, who saw them far out from shore, and called the police. After that last sighting, they were not seen again. The Coast Guard recovered their canoe, which was capsized and miles away, at approximately 6:30 yesterday evening.”

David McKean expanded his post to include a moving tribute to his wife, who was the executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. Together they shared Gideon, 8, along with daughter Gabriella, 7, and son Toby, 2.