Shefali Jariwala believes Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relationship is one-sided

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill became one of the most talked-about pairs inside the Bigg Boss house, during the latest season of the reality show. After it ended, their chemistry has worked wonders for the music video they featured in. Now, another co-contestant, Shefali Jariwala, has expressed her views on their relationship.

The actor spoke about their equation on an Instagram live chat session. Bollywood Life quoted her as saying, “Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa (Yes, it is very sweet but sadly it is one-sided). Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha (I had always maintained this stance) because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn’t realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne (Sana didn’t realise that she was in love with Sidharth and it was Salman who made her realise it). So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai. (Even if it happens between two friends, love is always love).”

Also read: Mukesh Khanna slams Ekta Kapoor: ‘She murdered Mahabharat, put a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder’

While Sidharth has called Shehnaaz his friend, she has never hidden her feelings for him. Sidharth had told IANS: “She’s a dear friend. Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way we were inside the house.”

Their music video Bhula Dunga, which released online after the coronavirus lockdown, is a smash hit, so much so that two more music videos are in the pipeline. However, not everyone is impressed with their chemistry. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13, felt there was no chemistry between the two in the music video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more