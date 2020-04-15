Shefali Jariwala on #SidNaaz : It will be great if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship ends in marriage [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the hang over is still there. One of the contestants who made quite an impact as the wild card was Shefali Jariwala. She was a task queen and made news for her friendship and fall-out with BFF Asim Riaz. There was immense buzz around her entry as she admitted that she was in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla some 15-18 years ago. After her exit, Shefali Jariwala has faced the ire of #SidNaaz fans as she said that she feels that Sidharth cares for Shehnaaz Gill as a child or like a young friend. In an Insta chat with BollywoodLife, Shefali said, “See, that is my opinion of their equation from what I saw inside the house. Sidharth definitely cares for her but I did not find it a romantic equation per se. However, saying that, I would be happy if they indeed fell in love and got married. It would be great. It will be wonderful.” Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill shares old video in which she refused to listen unless she was called Katrina Kaif — watch video

She also opened up on how Sidharth and she rediscovered their friendship. “See, intially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better. Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests, we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other,” she says. Also Read – Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Priyank Sharma, Shefali Jariwala — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

Shefali Jariwala is spending her time in quarantine by treating it like a long vacation. “I am doing yoga because I believe workout is important. You need that one hour for your physical well-being. Yoga is a part of my life since more than a decade. I have also taken up painting. Then, I watch shows and read books to be occupied,” she says. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – First look of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa out, Bollywood shares supermoon pics

