Shefali Shah demonstrates the effect of coronavirus on lungs, advises to ‘stay in’

The coronavirus virus has nearly the entire world in its clutches. And as the threat is becoming an everyday reality for more Indians, quite a few people from the Indian entertainment industry have taken to social media to spread information about it.

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah recently took to Twitter to share a video in which she was seen wearing a plastic bag over her face to relay the message that once the virus gets inside the body, that’s how our lungs would feel — trapped and unable to do what it is supposed to do, therefore hindering the respiratory passage in a monumental manner.

Shefali said, “This is exactly how your lungs are going to feel when the COVID-19 hits your lungs and the virus starts developing. So we have no option, just deal with it. Stay at home and do it for your safety, for your family’s safety, for your friends’ safety because one person out there gets it, it will spread like wildfire. It is already. If this isn’t a warning enough, I don’t know what is.”

Talking about the plastic over her head, the actor added, “I can’t breathe. And soon, if this spreads, a lot of us, a lot of people we love, won’t be able to breathe.”

On Tuesday night, in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days.

So far, 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country.

