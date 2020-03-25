Shehnaaz Gill on her bond with Sidharth Shukla: It is not necessary to get into a relationship | Bollywood Life

If there is one question that is there on everyone’s mind is whether Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are actually dating. Their song Bhula Dunga is a rage on YouTube and people are gaga over their chemistry. In an interview to SpotboyE, Shehnaaz Gill has spoken extensively about her feelings for Sidharth. So far, we have seen her openly say that she is in one-sided love with him. When asked if she is in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz said, “Yes I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear ‘I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend. Waise, love relationships kahan chalte hain aajkal long time ke liye?”

The Veham singer also confirmed that she is attracted to Sidharth. But she said that she is fine if he does not consider her for a romantic relationship. Shehnaaz said, “Attraction hai, pyaar bhi hai lekin agar udhar se aisa nahin mila, toh I don’t want to lose such a good friend like Sidharth. We can remain as friends forever, it is not necessary to get into a relationship.” Well, these revelations have sparked off new conversations in the whole #SidNaaz fandom.

Sidharth Shukla has said that Shehnaaz is his friend for a lifetime and he did always like to be a part of her life. He said that working with her was a joy. Sidharth said that Shehnaaz had an infectious energy that rubbed off on everyone. The song is about to touch 20 millon views. #SidNaaz, friends or more will be one of the most loved jodis ever.

Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: