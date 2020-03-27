Shehnaaz Gill Says She Can’t Force Siddharth Shukla To Like Her Even If She Has Feelings For Him

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, (Source: Voot)

There is no doubt that Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Her Punjabiness and innate dramebaazi were what made many people root for her. While inside the house, Shehnaaz Gill was extremely close to Siddharth Shukla who emerged as the winner of this season. During one of the episodes, Salman Khan had warned Siddharth that Shehnaaz was in love with him and turns out that is true. In subsequent episodes, Shehnaaz had made her feelings quite clear, but Siddharth really hadn’t said much about it. After their Bigg Boss stint together, the two starred together in a music video called Bhula Dunga crooned by Darshan Rawal which has garnered over 26 million views already. Many fans even rooted for them to get together and they even have ship name fro the name, #SidNaaz. But unfortunately much like most other couples on the show, the two didn’t end up together after the show.

In a recent interview with us, we asked Shehnaaz about her equation with Siddharth.

Talking about him, she said:

As a friend dekh paoge usse zyada kuch nahi. Mere feeling hone se kya hota hai, ab saamne wale ke sath zabarjasti toh kar nahi sakte saath rehne ke liye.

This honesty about her feelings is what made the audience fall in love with Shehnaaz on BB13. Have you seen their new music video together? It’s a treat for all #SidNaaz fans.

Check it out below: