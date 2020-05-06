Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz bags a Punjabi film along with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been the favourite of many. She was one of the most loved contestants and had reached the top three. Shehnaaz Gill has had a journey in Bigg Boss which everyone loves. Frome a completely unknown face to the most loved today, she has impressed us all with her innocence and honesty. Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan following now and people just love her like anything. Her bonding with Sidharth Shukla in the house is still the talk of the town. They are fondly called as #SidNaaz and now their fans even want to get married. Their first video song together, Bhula Dunga has broken many records. She was the most entertaining contestant this season and so is her brother, Shehbaz. Shehbaz had entered the house for a week’s stay during the family week and had entertained us a lot. Also Read – Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Jassie Gill for her next song

Shehbaz is no less than his sister Shehnaaz Gill. They both have the talent to make everyone laugh with their witty jokes and their innocence. Shehbaz was also a part of Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He had entertained us even in that show and he too has a huge fan following now. We love this brother-sister duo and when they come together it is a blast of laughter around. Due to his popularity, Shehbaz has now bagged a Punjabi film along with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma. They both will play negative characters in the film. In an interview with Spotboye, Mayur Verma revealed, “”I am doing a Punjabi film for the first time and Shehbaz is also a part of it. And we are playing villains in the film. We also have some very major fight sequences in it. It’s a sixty day schedule and is being produced under a known banner. The shooting will take place as soon as the lockdown is lifted.” Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song becomes the most commented Indian music video on YouTube, beats Shakira’s Waka Waka

