Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Announces INNOCN'S Premium 4K 27C1U Monitor

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new product released by Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited, INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U, is available in the market starting this month. Designed to meet the needs of professional users in the world, INNOCN monitors focus on color performance, providing excellent viewing experience for working from home, design, editing and gaming. The 27C1U offers sleek and practical designs, enhanced connectivity and superior user experience for both home and office workers, including creative professionals and programmers.

This multi-purpose portable laptop monitor is a newly released product of the Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited. This consumer electronics firm is the maker of INNOCN computer monitors, which are display technology solutions for home and office setups. The Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited is launching the INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U on Saturday, January 15, 2022, initially as a promotional offering. Buyers can avail of the US$90-off discount by using the promo code 27C1U2022.

The INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U delivers real 4K resolution featuring 3840 X 2160 pixels, 400 nits brightness, 1.07B+ colors, and standard red, green, blue or sRGB color space. These advantages of this liquid crystal display or LCD with a 16:9 aspect ratio satisfies consumers with stunning, ultra-high-definition or UHD picture and video quality and vibrant hues, assuring excellent viewing experiences. Moreover, the INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U brings smooth images and top-quality color and contrast performance with high dynamic range or HDR40 technology, professional color gamut, and FreeSync features. This second screen with a 27-inch flat surface and 60-Hertz refresh rate has a 178-degree wide viewing angle and 1,000:1 contrast ratio, promising enjoyable and premium-quality viewing encounters by a display technology with a frameless design.

The INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U is the perfect partner for iMac, MacBook, laptops, smartphones, smart tablets, minicomputers, and tower personal computers. Additionally, this portable laptop monitor works well with gaming consoles, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, and other digital devices. After all, the INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U conveniently connects to these different gadgets and electronic equipment, thanks to its multiple ports.

These connectivity features of this hassle-free vertical monitor consist of one DisplayPort or DP1.4, one 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and one USB-B. The INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U also includes one USB-C, two HDMI 2.0, and two USB 3.0 ports. The 27C1U is ideal for office, home office or work-from-home arrangements, and school-related jobs.

This panel with advanced in-plane switching or IPS, rotating built-in gravity sensor, and adjustable and ergonomic pivot and height design benefits is also useful for various business tasks like video and photo editing, programming, and data analysis, contributing to work productivity. Furthermore, the INNOCN 27-inch 4K Computer Monitor 27C1U is recommended for personal use like nature and travel photography, gaming, and livestreaming, among many other leisure pursuits. With 65-watt power delivery, the it contains all the essential accessories, including the dual 5-watt integrated speakers for engaging audio and visual experiences.

