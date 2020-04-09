Sheree Whitfield of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ seeking info on missing mother

(CNN) Sheree Whitfield, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is seeking help from the public in finding her mother.

According to Sandy Springs Police , Thelma Ferguson was last seen by her family leaving her Sandy Springs home on March 23.

Ferguson, 77, was wearing gray pants and a black shirt at the time and left driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate RMZ5773.

Authorities said she has ties to Ohio and California.

Whitfield, who was one of the original cast members of the hit Bravo reality series, posted on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she had been “hesitant to post my concerns for my mother’s safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family.”