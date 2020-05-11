Sheree Whitfield Reveals Whether She’d Ever Return To ‘RHOA’ — Watch

Sheree Whitfield finally answered the question on every RHOA fan’s lips: would she ever return to the show after leaving in 2018? She revealed the answer on WWHL.

Her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was fraught with drama, but Sheree Whitfield isn’t opposed to holding a peach again! The RHOA alum, who left the show for the second time in 2018, told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she’s open to the possibility of returning if asked. “I would never say never. I mean, I enjoyed — we had good times over there. When the good times are good… sometimes it goes low. I’m in a different place right now and I would not say no.” Well there you have it! Sheree, who was one of the original RHOA cast members when the show began in 2008, says she still talks to former co-stars and friends Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Kim Zolciak.

While she and NeNe Leakes aren’t on the best of terms, Sheree said that she wishes her nothing but the best. Andy mentioned that when Sheree’s mother, Thelma Furguson, was reported missing in March, NeNe asked the public for help finding her. “All of the girls reached out, including NeNe, which I found amazing,” Sheree said. ‘I reached out when I found out Gregg [Leakes, NeNe’s husband] was sick. So at the end of the day, we may have our issues or whatever, but when it comes to our families and things like that, I don’t wish any ill will on anyone in her family. I think it’s the reverse, as well. Sheree’s mother was thankfully found safe and sound on April 10.

Sheree may want to think twice about rejoining RHOA, though. The season 12 reunion special, conducted over a video call, was filled with drama. Porsha Williams brought the receipts and shared texts, allegedly from Kenya, saying she wanted to take Cynthia down! NeNe got into it with Eva Marcille, too. Total chaos.