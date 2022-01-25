Shield AI Establishes International Office in UAE under Leadership of Bob Harward

Former Lockheed Martin Chief Executive and Navy SEAL Vice Admiral to lead expansion of company’s global operations

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “Teams of autonomous aircraft that train and learn to execute increasingly complex missions will give our military and allies intelligent, affordable mass. The intersection of AI, autonomy, and aircraft is transformational to the battlefield and national security — and is required to maintain global stability in an increasingly unstable world. One only needs to look at recent headlines around the world to see our relative global stability and peace is under immense threat. Shield AI has marshalled the talent, resources, and resolve to meaningfully work on these issues and is actively working with our allies to help them solve their most pressing security problems,” said Bob Harward, Shield AI’s Executive Vice President for International Business and Strategy.

Shield AI, the defense-technology company using self-driving software to enable collaborative teams of unmanned aircraft to operate in GPS- and RF-denied environments, announced it has opened an international office headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates under the leadership of Bob Harward as Executive Vice President for International Business and Strategy.

Harward joins Shield AI after leading Lockheed Martin’s presence in the Middle East since 2014. During his tenure there, he was instrumental in advancing human capital development and industrial partnership initiatives as well as strengthening ties between Middle East Allies and the United States.

“Bob brings a truly special energy and sense of service to everyone he engages with. I couldn’t be more excited about him joining Shield AI and bringing that energy and service to Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East as we expand our international operations. We aim to make all of our customers proud, and Bob will help us achieve that aim on a global scale,” said Brandon Tseng, former Navy SEAL and cofounder of Shield AI.

Harward is a retired United States Navy Vice Admiral (SEAL) and a former Deputy Commander of the United States Central Command, under the leadership command of General James Mattis. He served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and commissioned the National Counterterrorism Center.

About Shield AI

Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States and abroad. Shield AI’s products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the US Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.

