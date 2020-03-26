Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha achieve their FIRST ‘milestone’ today — here’s how | Bollywood Life

More than a month ago, Shilpa Shetty embraced motherhood once again as she welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra named their bundle of joy, Samisha Shetty Kundra. And as she completes 40 days today in this beautiful world, Shilpa penned down beautiful words for her daughter. Sharing a family photo on her Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, “?Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today? The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. ? Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home.”

She further added, “It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.?❤️?

Love and Gratitude, SSK.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post here:

Announcing the arrival of her baby girl in this world, Shilpa Shetty had earlier written, “Verified ||Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah|| Our prayers have been answered with a miracle… With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, ???????? ?????? ??????? Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house? ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings??❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra.”

Here’s congratulating the mother-daughter on their first milestone. Meanwhile, stay tuned to this space for more scoops and updates.

