Shilpa Shetty beats up husband Raj Kundra as house help accuses him of kissing her. Watch hilarious video

Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan has been making funny videos on TikTok amid lockdown. The actor has now shared a hilarious video which features Raj as her husband and her in a dual role – as his wife and as their house help.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs.”

The video opens with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe when Raj tries to kiss her. She scolds him saying not to kiss her when she is busy. However, things turn ugly when their house help interrupts and asks her to make him understand not to kiss as he hasn’t been listening to her pleas. An angry Shilpa goes on to beat him up for kissing the maid.

The video garnered over 1.2 million views within a few hours. Several of their industry friends and fans also reacted to the video. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty dropped several laughing emojis. Actor Rohit Roy praised Raj for his acting skills and wrote, “Class act my brother.” Many of their fans went on to call them an “awesome couple.”

Shilpa had also been spreading awareness about hygiene and sharing workout ideas on her Instagram account. The actor recently demonstrated in a humorous video how we should clean our hands with sanitiser after touching food items and other things purchased from outside, including vegetables.

Also read: Illegal review: Neha Sharma, Kubbra Sait deliver their best performances in new-age legal drama

She had earlier shared a video of their modern Mahabharat which also featured her son Viaan. The boy played Narad and went on to create problems between his parents by spreading false rumours. Shilpa and Raj were seen fighting a war with toy guns in the photoshopped video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more