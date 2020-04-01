Shilpa Shetty Kundra on shoots being stalled amid lockdown: ‘No one can be given special preference’

The current times of crisis and self-isolation have affected industries across the world, and the film industry is not an exception. With an absolute lockdown in India till April 14, no movies or TV shows are being shot, affecting the lives of actors, too. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s shoot of two films, Hungama 2 and Nikamma, is stalled and there’s already a buzz on how much loss the Indian film industry may incur due to the pandemic.

However, prioritising human life over wealth, Kundra says, “I don’t know about the numbers, honestly, and I am not the producer. This pandemic has to be taken seriously. What applies to one has to apply to the other, too. No one can be given special preference. Even if it means that to contain the virus we need to stop congregating or commuting. Everyone has to be responsible for their actions, and if there’s a blanket ban on something, it has to be respected. Money cannot take precedence over health.”

In this period of self-isolation, the 44-year-old is spending time with her family, her eight-year-old son Viaan and especially her month-old daughter, Samisha.

“Earlier, my week was divided in a way that I would prefer to not work on Saturdays, and definitely not on Sundays. A lot of work was there, but this break is great for your health, and only way to contain the virus from spreading. I am making the most of this family time. I join my son for his virtual classes from nine to 12 in the morning, too,” says Kundra.

Also read: When Sussanne Khan opened up about divorce with Hrithik Roshan

The actor, along with her husband, Raj Kundra, has contributed ₹21 lakh to the PMCares fund in the fight against Covid-19. The fitness enthusiast says that being in quarantine hasn’t affected her workout regime.

“I have a garden in my house. So we play badminton most of the time. Then, time goes into feeding my newborn, giving her a bath and all that. Thereafter, very little time is left for yourself, so I catch up on web shows. Health is of paramount importance, entertainment can come later,” signs off the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more