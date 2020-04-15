Shilpa Shetty plays with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old, says ‘some things in life are a little more special’

Shilpa Shetty treated her fans to an adorable video of herself playing with her baby girl, Samisha, who has just turned two months old. In her Instagram post, the actor revealed that the number 15 was special to her and her daughter was one of the reasons for it.

Shilpa, who has just hit 15 million followers on TikTok, wrote, “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April.”

“It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years… humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come,” she added.

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy earlier this year and named her Samisha Shetty Kundra. She announced the news on Instagram and wrote, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.” The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

Last month, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa said that she was enjoying the lockdown for “selfish” reasons. “I’m loving self-isolation. I have my baby at home along with my son. I worked 9 to 9 shifts everyday, including travel. This break is for your good health, so make the best of the family time!” she said.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. She will also star in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2.

