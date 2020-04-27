Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Fight It Out In Mahabharat Style As Son Viaan Plays Troublemaker

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra (Source: Instagram | @theshilpashetty)

While we are all locked down at home since the past month, one thing that has kept many families entertained is the re-run of the iconic Mahabharat on DD Channel. The show returned to the television screen after 33 years, and audiences who grew up on it were thrilled to relive those memories. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra being one of them!

Shilpa posted a video of how her son Viaan Raj Kundra plays Naarad Muni, the trouble maker who gets her and husband Raj to battle it out in proper Mahabharat style! The video starts with Viaan telling his father, Raj, that Shilpa called him fat. He then goes and tells his mother that Raj called her lazy. Now, both the parties are riled up and get ready for battle with some super funny weapons in hand. When they soon realise they were played by little Viaan, they turn to him and fire away.

Have a look:

They make for such a fun family, no?

Not just this, the couple are also making some rather fun Tik-Toks together and it is going viral on the internet!

Check them out:

Shilpa has also been putting out some important messages about how we need to remain safe and stay at home, and respect and value the health care professionals and other warriors who are working on the front lines as they fight COVID-19.

She took up Raveena Tandon‘s initiative to highlight the importance of health care workers, and how they should be treated with respect and kindness.