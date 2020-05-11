Shilpa Shetty Reveals That She Had Previously Suffered Miscarriages Due To Her Auto Immune Disease

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is one Bollywood celebrity with a maximum number of followers. The actress is famous for being a fitness inspiration to many of her fans while treating them to her mouth-watering Sunday binge sessions. Her Instagram and all social media accounts are a treat to follow. But recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about something more serious. In light of Mother’s Day that just went by, Shilpa talked about how before her surrogate daughter came into her life, she had tried getting pregnant but failed due to an auto-immune disease she had developed called ALPA. She revealed that she had suffered several miscarriages before deciding to go for surrogacy. She even added that she and her husband Raj Kundra had also thought of adoption and put up their name with an organization but it didn’t come through due to some internal conflicts. It’s only after 4 years of wait and getting tired that they decided on surrogacy. Raj and Shilpa welcomed their daughter on 15th February 2020. She said that Samisha was born after three attempts. Shilpa added that they had been trying for a second child for nearly 5 years and she had signed Nikkamma and given her dates to the production house when she got the news that her daughter would be born in February. Both Raj and Shilpa cleared all their work schedules in preparation for their little one.

She also spoke about how she had always wanted more than one child.

I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route.

We’re glad that Shilpa is sharing her story of struggle with miscarriages and coming out of it.