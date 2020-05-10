Shilpa Shetty says she was shamed for post-pregnancy weight: ‘There was this group of women at a kitty, sitting and smirking at me’

Shilpa Shetty may be one of the fittest moms out there but she too had to suffer body shaming. Shilpa said people would judge her for her weight after she delivered her son Viaan.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shilpa said she put on 32 kgs when she was pregnant with her son. “I had put on 32 kilos during my pregnancy. Ideally, I thought I’d gain around 15 kilos but I had double that weight. And after delivering Viaan, I put on two more kilos which was ridiculous. I don’t know how I did that,” she said.

Shilpa also remembered an instant when she felt judged by a group of women. “So I remember this one incident when I went out with Raj for dinner for the first time after having Viaan. We walked in and there was this group of women at a kitty, sitting and smirking at me. I could hear them say, “Is that Shilpa Shetty? She still has weight!” It was absolutely heartless,” she said.

The actor said that it was her mom whose reality check helped her finally get back on the road to fitness. “My mother is known for her straight talk. One day, she just asked me, ‘When are you planning to lose the weight,’ she said.

Shilpa wrote for Hindustan Times in July 2016 that she is proud of what she has achieved. “Till I had my child, I had no idea about how much your body can transform. As an actor, you have a certain image. Mine was that of a glamorous icon. But when I had my baby, my body changed. That celebrity image was shattered completely. It was quite unsettling. Viaan is the centre of my world, and at that point, nothing was going to take away from me the happiness of motherhood,” she wrote.

Shilpa was 37 years old when she had Viaan. Talking about it, she had told The Times of India in 2012 that she would not recommend late pregnancies. “I never chose to be a mother at 37. I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn’t find Raj at the right time.There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood. And medically too, women should have babies at the right time. I just didn’t have a choice else I would have been a mother long time back.”

The actor and her businessman husband Raj Kundra recently welcomed daughter Samisha into their lives. She was born via surrogacy.

