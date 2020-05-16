Shilpa Shetty shares pic with daughter Samisha as she turns 3 months old, son Viaan kisses sister’s hand

Actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a picture with her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra as the little girl turned three months old on Saturday. The picture also features her son Viaan Raj Kundra.

Sharing the picture as Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote: “Happy 3 months, princess #Samisha.” The picture doesn’t show the face of the little girl, but we do see her son Viaan kissing his sister’s hand.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Shilpa had shared a picture with her children and written: “Making the decision to have a child – it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. ” ― Elizabeth Stone To the two halves of my heart Viaan & Samisha: You both complete me. I love you ! Thankyou for choosing me. Happy Mother’s Day… to me and to all those amazing mothers out there.”

In April, as her daughter turned two months old, Shilpa had written: “Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years… humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.”

On February 15, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child through surrogacy. Announcing it, Shilpa had written: “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.”

Explaining the meaning behind her daughter’s unique name, she had said, “Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more