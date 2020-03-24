Shilpa Shetty switches on her ‘minion mood’ to deal with Monday blues | Bollywood Life

Actress-Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra switched on her “minion mode” so that she can deal with a different kind of “Monday blues”. Shilpa on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a TikTok video, where she enacted a minion’s laugh and mannerisms. “Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I’m a minion who’s braving through a different kind of ‘Monday blues’! Minion mode on!” she captioned the clip.Th video just too cute to handle and fans have gone crazy over this video. Take a look at her video here:

In other news, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child — a daughter through surrogacy. They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra. The actress recently celebrated one month birthday of her daughter. She put a picture where we can see her tiny red palms. In fact, we can see the hands of all the family members. Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Viaan and Samisha’s palms are visible. The couple became parents to Samisha via surrogacy in February. Their family is now complete. Shilpa Shetty had announced her arrival to the world on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Shamita Shetty also expressed her happiness on this development.

