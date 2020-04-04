Shilpa Shetty’s son gives her a massage amid lockdown, she promises to bake him a cake. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her family including husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan are stationed in Mumbai amid the country-wide lockdown. All through this period she has been posting fun videos. On Saturday, she posted a video in which her son is giving her a massage.

In it, Shilpa can be see lying sideways and her son is sitting next to her. She asks him to give her a massage, which he dedicatedly does. Shilpa is happy with what he is doing and promises to bake him a cake as a barter deal. She wrote: “Had no idea my mom was shooting this… but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too! Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling. Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before.”

Through the lockdown period, Shilpa has been putting out interesting posts to motivate fans to stay at home. Some of these are about how to exercise when gyms are closed. In another collage of pictures, she had shown how she was keeping her young son occupied by doing a tie and dye exercise. On Navratri too, she posted a picture of their puja at home. She has also posted a recipe for sweets along with the picture. With no house help, she had posted a video of herself sweeping her lawn .

While sharing the video of sweeping the lawn, she had also added a touching note on house helps. She had written: “Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these.”

“ Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them,” she added.

