Ship taller than Eiffel Tower will build biggest offshore wind farm

A ship taller than a skyscraper is heading to the North Sea to build the world’s largest offshore wind farm at Dogger Bank, off the north-east coast of England.

The Voltaire “jack-up” ship – so called because it deploys its four 130-metre-long legs to stand on the sea floor – reaches 336 metres, just taller than the Eiffel Tower. Its main deck crane can lift wind turbine components weighing 3200 tonnes – more than 22 times the weight of the Statue of Liberty’s copper and iron body. “Our vessel has been designed especially to install the highest offshore structures …