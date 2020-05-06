Ship your Love with these Under-the-Radar Global Picks | Sift & Pick

Want to send a gift that keeps on giving? Check out local social enterprise moriofficial which brings purpose and joy to the makers – the company employs financially restrained mothers in the Philippines,in order to help them gain a sustainable livelihood. The brand lovingly handmakes organisers and the world’s 1st pursebook – a delightful blend of a purse, refillable notebook and organisers.

#StayHome and stay sane this season with this useful item to pen down all your heartfelt thoughts, little moments that you’re grateful for during this period and future plans to keep you looking ahead. Take your pick from an array of colours they’ve made, such as the Chevron Gold Organiser, the Lilac Pink Organiser or the Lace Pursebook.

From 27th April to 7th June 2020, moriofficial is offering free shipping for both Singapore and Malaysia only. Don’t miss out and kickstart your #StayHome journaling and plan-making!