Shivraj Chouhan Wins Floor Test in Assembly, Congress MLAs Boycott Session

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, proved his majority by winning the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Congress MLAs boycotted the state Assembly proceedings which have now been adjourned till March 27.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati had resigned late Monday night, hours after Chouhan took oath as chief minister of the state.

In his resignation letter submitted to Deputy Speaker Hina Kavre, Prajapati said he is resigning as speaker of the state Assembly on moral grounds. Prajapati, the Congress MLA from Gotegaon, was elected as speaker amid protests by the BJP in January last year after Kamal Nath became chief minister of the state.

Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister last week after his government lost majority following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

Chouhan, 61, was back as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Monday night for a record fourth term. The legislator from Budhni took oath of office at a simple function in Raj Bhawan, where he was sworn-in by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 pm.

Chouhan has decided to prove his majority for which a four-day special session of the state assembly is going to begin from Tuesday. Three sittings will be held during the four-day session, an official from the Assembly secretariat said late Monday night.

In the 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 107 legislators. The Congress’ strength reduced to 92 following the resignation of its 22 MLAs. At present, 24 seats in the Assembly are lying vacant, reducing the size of the House to 206.